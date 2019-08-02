Abyss Token (ABYSS) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.12 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Abyss Token has a market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $46,070.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.67 or 0.05686632 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00045172 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000181 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001176 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,100,475 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, ZBG, CoinBene, DDEX, Kyber Network, Sistemkoin, IDEX, Ethfinex, CoinPlace, HitBTC, Hotbit, Indodax, Bilaxy, CoinExchange and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

