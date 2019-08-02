ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.24. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.37. ACNB has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $262.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.17.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ACNB by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ACNB by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ACNB by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ACNB by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ACNB by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

