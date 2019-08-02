Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Down 47.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares dropped 47.1% on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $12.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Acorda Therapeutics traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $3.21, approximately 5,337,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 631% from the average daily volume of 730,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACOR. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 163,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 369.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the period.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $292.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $50.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

