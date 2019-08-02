AdHive (ADH) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded up 25% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, AdHive has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar. AdHive has a market capitalization of $451,910.00 and approximately $904.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdHive token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Profile

ADH is a token. It launched on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

