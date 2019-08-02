Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Svb Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.68.

ADRO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. 341,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,450. The company has a market cap of $109.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 9.11. Aduro BioTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 784.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. Equities analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADRO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 1,227.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 445,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 412,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 266,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after buying an additional 203,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 341.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 190,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

