Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given a $40.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $40.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,758,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,912,742. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 3.08. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $805,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,329,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,712,733.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,511,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,176,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,045,137 shares of company stock worth $31,793,994. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,941,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $381,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,132 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 613.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,658,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,726 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $55,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 588.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 983,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 840,222 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

