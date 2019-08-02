Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.08.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 30,660,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,919,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 3.08. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,706,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 809,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,608,914.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $170,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,373.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 917,402 shares of company stock worth $27,700,088. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 259,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 60,448 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $7,182,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.7% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 48,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

