Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Hits Market Capitalization of $126,282.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 20.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $126,282.00 and $558.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004613 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 25,892,255 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

