Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ:AGLE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.94. 117,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,794. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Aeglea Bio Therapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 26,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $180,027.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 304,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,993.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 6,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $41,349.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,060.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $593,817 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 275,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 119,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 299.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

