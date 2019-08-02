Aergo Hits Market Cap of $11.90 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Aergo token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and GOPAX. During the last week, Aergo has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aergo has a total market cap of $11.90 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00261712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.39 or 0.01414729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00023156 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00110767 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Aergo Profile

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,934,838 tokens. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aergo

Aergo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, GOPAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

