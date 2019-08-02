AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Raymond James currently has $62.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AFL. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFLAC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of AFLAC from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.57 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.96.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $52.31 on Monday. AFLAC has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. AFLAC’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

In other AFLAC news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $274,890.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,468.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 57,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $2,878,478.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,687.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,604 shares of company stock worth $8,184,068 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

