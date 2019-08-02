Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGIO. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

AGIO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.59. 13,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,009. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.22.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.17). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 481.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $229,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

