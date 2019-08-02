Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Rating Reiterated by Paradigm Capital

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Paradigm Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

OTCMKTS ACDVF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,215. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

