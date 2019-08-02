Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Insider W Joseph Payne Sells 3,200 Shares

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) insider W Joseph Payne sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

W Joseph Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, W Joseph Payne sold 5,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $122,350.00.

On Monday, June 10th, W Joseph Payne sold 5,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $115,300.00.

ATSG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.71. 525,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,564. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $348.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $830,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $912,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 51.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 612,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 51,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

