Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given a $97.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 target price on Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AKAM. Craig Hallum set a $97.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a strong-buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.32. 1,633,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,351. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $289,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,458.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at $800,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,247 shares of company stock worth $1,715,963 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,701 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,695 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

