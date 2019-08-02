Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Set at $83.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) has been given a $83.00 target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

AKAM traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $88.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,351. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adam Karon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,186. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,247 shares of company stock worth $1,715,963. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,392,790 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $601,847,000 after purchasing an additional 410,681 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,396,606 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $314,006,000 after purchasing an additional 481,574 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,313,126 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $309,294,000 after purchasing an additional 171,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,566 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $131,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 340.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,824,655 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $130,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,848 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

