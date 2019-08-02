AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Downgraded to Sector Perform at AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital cut shares of AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital currently has C$3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$4.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AKITA Drilling from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

TSE AKT.A traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.20. 14,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of C$2.25 and a 1-year high of C$6.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 million and a P/E ratio of -4.23.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.