Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Sidoti

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) had its price target lifted by Sidoti from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.81. 82,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,172. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.89. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $109.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $54,299.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,468.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total transaction of $877,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,229 shares in the company, valued at $23,922,088.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,225 shares of company stock worth $2,941,976 over the last ninety days. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 439.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Alamo Group by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.