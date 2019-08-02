Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AGI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.09. 2,953,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,589. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.77.

Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

