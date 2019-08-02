Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $150.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

