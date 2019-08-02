Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALGN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Align Technology from $336.00 to $259.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Align Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Align Technology from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $297.91.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,952. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.97. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $177.93 and a twelve month high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.86 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 9,734 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.65, for a total transaction of $2,887,591.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,908,739.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Raphael Pascaud sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $4,892,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,120,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,283 shares of company stock valued at $17,483,871 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,558,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 73,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 253.6% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 7,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.