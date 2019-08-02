Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Northstar Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,316,919,000 after purchasing an additional 125,866 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 135,522.5% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857,647 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,763,000 after purchasing an additional 76,345 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,221,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 price objective (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,373.93.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,645.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 441 shares of company stock valued at $510,339. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $14.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,194.82. 64,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,133.97. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

