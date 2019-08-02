Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total value of $42,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total value of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $404,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441 shares of company stock valued at $510,339 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $18.49 on Friday, hitting $1,190.52. The company had a trading volume of 48,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,834. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $850.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,373.93.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

