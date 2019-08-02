AltaCorp Capital Downgrades Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) to Underperform

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) was downgraded by equities researchers at AltaCorp Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hi-Crush from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hi-Crush from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:HCR traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 629,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,841. Hi-Crush has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.36.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Hi-Crush had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $159.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hi-Crush will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laura C. Fulton purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Oehlert purchased 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 181,000 shares of company stock worth $302,620. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

