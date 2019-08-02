Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,337,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,235,000 after buying an additional 1,908,626 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,994,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,524,000 after buying an additional 962,612 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,913,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,344,000 after buying an additional 935,757 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,216,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,193,000 after buying an additional 926,612 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 217,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,016. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.07.

In other news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

