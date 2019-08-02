Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Given a $68.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) received a $68.00 price target from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.07.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,625,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,731,759. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,006,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,655,000 after buying an additional 93,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,235,000 after buying an additional 1,908,626 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.