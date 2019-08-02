Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-4.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.18. Altria Group also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.15-4.27 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.86 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.07.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,625,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,731,759. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.39. Altria Group has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $66.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.20.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Altria Group news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

