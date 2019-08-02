Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 152.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $53.37 on Friday. Amc Networks has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.80.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

In other Amc Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $273,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,776.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 27,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $1,487,139.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,314.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amc Networks by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,203,000 after purchasing an additional 825,811 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $41,625,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,081,000 after purchasing an additional 487,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 236,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,414,000 after purchasing an additional 82,307 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMCX. BidaskClub downgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Amc Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.