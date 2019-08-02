American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 1879536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

AXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufact. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 535.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.88.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

