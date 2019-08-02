American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) issued its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. American Axle & Manufact. updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AXL traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,925,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,618. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82. American Axle & Manufact. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47.

AXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufact. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

