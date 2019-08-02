American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 1.3% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 140.3% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of American Express by 24.8% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 473 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Stephens set a $131.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.38.

In other American Express news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,963,712.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,392.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 44,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $5,316,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,584,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,503 shares of company stock worth $22,030,331. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $124.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.37. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $104.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

