American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APEI. ValuEngine raised shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of APEI stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 93,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,672. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $555.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.51 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in American Public Education by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in American Public Education by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in American Public Education by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in American Public Education by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in American Public Education by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.