American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on American Woodmark from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti set a $105.00 price objective on American Woodmark and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut American Woodmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.80.

NASDAQ:AMWD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.12. 3,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,064. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $98.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.37.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.01). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $407.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Woodmark by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,991,000 after acquiring an additional 110,798 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in American Woodmark by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 550,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,449,000 after acquiring an additional 42,075 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in American Woodmark by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in American Woodmark by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 306,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

