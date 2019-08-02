Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABCB. TheStreet raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.17. 267,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.97 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.72 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

