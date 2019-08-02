AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,627.3% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 963.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

In related news, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 5,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $442,532.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at $568,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 10,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $973,502.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,184.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,179 shares of company stock worth $13,907,781. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $91.01. 23,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,648. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 46.24%. The business had revenue of $45.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.