Analysts Anticipate Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $224.65 Million

Brokerages expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report $224.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.40 million and the lowest is $224.00 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $184.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $880.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $877.50 million to $883.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFPT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.18.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $2,475,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,055.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $3,625,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,836,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,885 shares of company stock worth $13,399,913. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.99. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $132.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

