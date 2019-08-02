Analysts Anticipate Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) will post $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryerson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Ryerson reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year sales of $4.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ryerson.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Ryerson had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 76.79%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on RYI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ryerson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

In other news, insider Michael Burbach bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $33,960.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 110,090 shares in the company, valued at $934,664.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ryerson by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 105,046 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 91,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,867. The stock has a market cap of $312.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.88. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryerson (RYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.