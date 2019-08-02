Analysts Anticipate Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) to Post $0.93 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.07. Tenneco reported earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TEN. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on Tenneco and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tenneco from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 56.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEN traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. 28,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.34. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Further Reading: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.