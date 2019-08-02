Analysts Expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) to Post $2.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the lowest is $1.99. Motorola Solutions reported earnings of $1.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $7.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $8.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 91.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.16.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.58. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $108.25 and a twelve month high of $173.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.38%.

In other news, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 49,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $7,773,040.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $257,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,426 shares of company stock valued at $45,783,035 in the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 40,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 16.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

