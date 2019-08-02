Analysts Expect Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Brokerages predict that Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) will report sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viacom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.35 billion and the highest is $3.41 billion. Viacom reported sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viacom will report full-year sales of $12.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.63 billion to $13.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.04 billion to $13.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viacom.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

VIAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Viacom from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Viacom from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Viacom during the second quarter valued at $368,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC raised its position in Viacom by 131.8% during the second quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 285,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 162,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Viacom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Viacom by 184.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 90,267 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Viacom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viacom stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,592,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59. Viacom has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

