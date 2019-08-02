Analysts Expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.68 Billion

Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) will announce sales of $21.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.41 billion. Walt Disney reported sales of $15.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year sales of $71.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.26 billion to $72.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $84.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.84 billion to $85.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America set a $168.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $141.85. 8,427,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,752,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 24.86%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

