Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for HB Fuller (FUL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HB Fuller (NYSE: FUL):

7/29/2019 – HB Fuller was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

7/23/2019 – HB Fuller was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/23/2019 – HB Fuller was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/17/2019 – HB Fuller was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/10/2019 – HB Fuller was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/3/2019 – HB Fuller was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/28/2019 – HB Fuller had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2019 – HB Fuller was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/25/2019 – HB Fuller was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/11/2019 – HB Fuller was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/4/2019 – HB Fuller was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

6/3/2019 – HB Fuller was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

FUL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.78. 325,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.63. HB Fuller Co has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $59.58.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $759.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. HB Fuller’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HB Fuller Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $366,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,364.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HB Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,034,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HB Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,259,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 292,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 62,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 243,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,550,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $367,274,000 after acquiring an additional 53,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

