Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for adidas (ADS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of adidas (FRA: ADS) in the last few weeks:

8/1/2019 – adidas was given a new €320.00 ($372.09) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – adidas was given a new €250.00 ($290.70) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – adidas was given a new €280.00 ($325.58) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – adidas was given a new €310.00 ($360.47) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2019 – adidas was given a new €230.00 ($267.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2019 – adidas was given a new €275.00 ($319.77) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2019 – adidas was given a new €230.00 ($267.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/4/2019 – adidas was given a new €268.00 ($311.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/3/2019 – adidas was given a new €225.00 ($261.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2019 – adidas was given a new €300.00 ($348.84) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2019 – adidas was given a new €230.00 ($267.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2019 – adidas was given a new €290.00 ($337.21) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2019 – adidas was given a new €300.00 ($348.84) price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

adidas stock opened at €283.05 ($329.13) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €275.97. adidas AG has a one year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a one year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

