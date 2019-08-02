AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngioDynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AngioDynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

ANGO opened at $20.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.43. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Gould sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $292,792.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 38.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,686,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 744,085 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 586.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 380,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 325,172 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 704,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 200,829 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 128,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 26,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.