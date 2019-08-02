ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 105.8% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 66.8% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, CEO Kevin Keyes acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $2,886,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,284,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,359,573.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO David L. Finkelstein bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $956,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 482,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,037. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,946,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,012,670. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 77.68%. The business had revenue of $177.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

