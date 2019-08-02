ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.76

ANTA Sports Products Ltd (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

ANPDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88.

About ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

