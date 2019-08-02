Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.69 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,925,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,954. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.20. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $19.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Antero Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.79%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 372.73%.

In other news, Director Yorktown Viii Associates Llc sold 1,825,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $23,020,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AM. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 40,486 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 4,661.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 190,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 186,288 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded Antero Midstream from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

