Antero Midstream’s (AM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 56.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE AM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,252. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $19.61.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.69 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yorktown Viii Associates Llc sold 1,825,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $23,020,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 82,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 79,115 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 4,661.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 190,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 186,288 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $14,162,000. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.