Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,090 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,630,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,838,761,000 after acquiring an additional 632,726 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,299,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,498,000 after buying an additional 1,017,180 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AON by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,185,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,893,000 after buying an additional 448,696 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AON by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,513,000 after buying an additional 528,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in AON by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,777,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,865,000 after buying an additional 79,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

AON traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.38. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $198.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). AON had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

In other AON news, insider Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $1,338,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,447,968.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 11,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $2,104,135.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,408 shares in the company, valued at $796,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AON from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.91.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

