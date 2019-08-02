Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 89.47% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AIV traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.23. 1,437,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,551. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $41.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

In related news, insider Miles Cortez sold 6,205 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $312,111.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,158,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 8,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 242,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,203,000 after purchasing an additional 134,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 887.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,310 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

